Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $331.75 million, a PE ratio of -156.73, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Civeo has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $103,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,389. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Civeo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Civeo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Civeo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

