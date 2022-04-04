Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

CLFD opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $922.19 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,830,000 after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clearfield by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 346,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,260,000 after acquiring an additional 154,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Clearfield by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

