Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

AAPL stock opened at $174.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

