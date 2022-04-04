Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Clene posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 186,352 shares of company stock worth $547,102. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clene by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the third quarter valued at about $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clene by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at about $617,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNN traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. 87,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.05. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $248.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

