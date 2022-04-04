Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.64.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

