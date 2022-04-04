Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Lifted to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,480 ($19.39) price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.17) to GBX 1,370 ($17.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.81).
LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,209 ($15.84) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,207.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.22. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 999 ($13.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,685 ($22.07).
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 3,408 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.29) per share, with a total value of £39,771.36 ($52,097.67). In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,790.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
