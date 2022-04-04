CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $78.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMS. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $71.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

