Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $513.60 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $281.01 and a one year high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.10.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

