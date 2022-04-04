Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:COKE opened at $513.60 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $281.01 and a one year high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.10.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.