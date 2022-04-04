Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Trading Down 2.4%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.23 and last traded at $48.64. Approximately 3,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,313,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CCEP)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.