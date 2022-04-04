Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Trading Down 2.4%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.23 and last traded at $48.64. Approximately 3,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,313,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,585,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,734 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.