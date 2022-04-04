Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of KO traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.87. 12,644,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,737,910. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock valued at $29,168,888. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Coca-Cola by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

