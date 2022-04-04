Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Cocrystal Pharma also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 242,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 572,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,740. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

About Cocrystal Pharma (Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

