ColossusXT (COLX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.00

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $10.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,625,127,850 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

