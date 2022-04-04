Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

