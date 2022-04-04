Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $108.00.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

NYSE:CMA opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

