Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $102.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $90.04 on Friday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $145,451,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 241.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after buying an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 227.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 377,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $29,443,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

