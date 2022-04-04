Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a €9.70 ($10.66) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.67) to €7.80 ($8.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from €7.00 ($7.69) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.00) to €11.70 ($12.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Commerzbank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CRZBY opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.