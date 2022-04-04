Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a €9.70 ($10.66) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.67) to €7.80 ($8.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from €7.00 ($7.69) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.00) to €11.70 ($12.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Commerzbank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.45.
Shares of CRZBY opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
