Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 129,783 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,327,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,783 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $255,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.57 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

