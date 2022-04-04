Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,222 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $21,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after buying an additional 134,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $48.59 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08.

