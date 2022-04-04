Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $36,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Shares of PNC opened at $181.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.42 and its 200-day moving average is $201.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

