Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $38.89 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ONEOK worth $38,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

OKE opened at $71.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $72.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

