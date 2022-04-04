Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $43.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after buying an additional 804,411 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 743,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,594,000 after buying an additional 668,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.14 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

