Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $46.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,699,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,463,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after buying an additional 1,023,673 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after buying an additional 793,342 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

