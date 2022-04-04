Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,944,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,863,000 after acquiring an additional 742,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $106.65 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

