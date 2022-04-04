Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,297 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $34,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $284.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.87. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Argus upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

