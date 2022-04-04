Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $40,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

WM opened at $159.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

