Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,538 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 432,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 122,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HASI opened at $48.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

