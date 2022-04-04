Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 62,361 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,361 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $47,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

