Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Communications Systems by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Communications Systems by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Communications Systems by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.