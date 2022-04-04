Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.
NYSE:CBD opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)
Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
Further Reading
