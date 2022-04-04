Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE:CBD opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

