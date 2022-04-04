Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBS. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

SBS stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 9,513,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

