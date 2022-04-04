Comparing Myers Industries (MYE) & Its Peers

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Myers Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Myers Industries pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Myers Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Myers Industries Competitors 115 667 787 40 2.47

Myers Industries presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.76%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Myers Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Myers Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Myers Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Myers Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Myers Industries has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myers Industries’ competitors have a beta of 2.16, suggesting that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 4.40% 17.42% 7.72% Myers Industries Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Myers Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $761.43 million $33.54 million 23.15 Myers Industries Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.99

Myers Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Myers Industries. Myers Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Myers Industries beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational, and marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer markets, and other markets under Akro-Mils, Jamco, Buckhorn, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Elkhart Plastics, and Trilogy Plastics brands directly, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and undervehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as reflective highway marking tapes. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire re-treaders, truck stop operations, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.