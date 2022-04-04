Comparing Reed’s (REED) and Its Competitors

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -33.07% -187.58% -67.39% Reed’s Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reed’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reed’s Competitors 215 757 1019 36 2.43

Reed’s currently has a consensus price target of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 301.53%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 32.20%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $49.60 million -$16.40 million -1.54 Reed’s Competitors $5.72 billion $412.51 million -96.65

Reed’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Reed’s (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

