Comparing Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) & Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Loyalty Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 2 0 2.29 Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus price target of $15.71, indicating a potential upside of 169.54%. Loyalty Ventures has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.83%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Loyalty Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -23.86% -61.87% -8.71% Loyalty Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Loyalty Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.45 -$79.06 million ($3.40) -1.71 Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.55 -$2.34 million N/A N/A

Loyalty Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software that leverages clinically validated pharmacokinetic drug models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to guide dose optimization; and PrescribeWellness, a PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform. Further, the company provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations; and 350 health plans and approximately 18,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc. is based in DALLAS.

