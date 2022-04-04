Comparing Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) & Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $3.00 billion 11.52 $666.20 million $4.08 52.48 Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 19.10 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 22.22% 31.34% 11.24% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verisk Analytics and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 2 6 0 2.56 Argo Blockchain 0 1 6 0 2.86

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus target price of $227.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.37%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 117.52%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields. It operates in three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on supporting customer capital allocation decisions, asset valuation and benchmarking, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

