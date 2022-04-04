Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.