Contrasting AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.42 -$267.01 million ($18.80) -0.52 AGNC Investment $1.29 billion 5.35 $749.00 million $1.19 11.07

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ashford Hospitality Trust and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 AGNC Investment 0 5 2 0 2.29

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.84%. AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $16.86, suggesting a potential upside of 28.00%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -33.15% N/A -6.61% AGNC Investment 58.24% 17.52% 2.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

