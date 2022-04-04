Contrasting AZEK (AZEK) and Its Competitors

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AZEK to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of AZEK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AZEK and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion $93.15 million 38.81 AZEK Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.99

AZEK’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

AZEK has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s rivals have a beta of 2.15, suggesting that their average share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% AZEK Competitors 3.94% 3.26% 5.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AZEK and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 1 8 0 2.89 AZEK Competitors 115 667 787 40 2.47

AZEK currently has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 87.87%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.53%. Given AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AZEK is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

AZEK beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

