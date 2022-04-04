Contrasting Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cano Health and Oncology Institute’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cano Health $1.61 billion 2.01 -$18.02 million N/A N/A Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.58 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cano Health.

Profitability

This table compares Cano Health and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cano Health N/A -7.02% -2.70% Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Cano Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cano Health and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cano Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cano Health currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Cano Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cano Health is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Risk and Volatility

Cano Health has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats Cano Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement. The company also operates pharmacies, as well as provides dental services in its medical centers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 130 owned medical centers and approximately 1000 affiliate providers serving approximately 227,005 members. Cano Health, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

