Contrasting Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) & UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

UWM has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UWM and Farmhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.97 billion 0.14 $98.44 million $0.67 6.70 Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UWM has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UWM and Farmhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 0 7 2 0 2.22 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

UWM presently has a consensus target price of $7.44, indicating a potential upside of 65.80%. Given UWM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UWM is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM 3.31% 24.62% 4.32% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UWM beats Farmhouse on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Farmhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

