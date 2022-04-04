Contrasting Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get New Gold alerts:

This table compares New Gold and Jaguar Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 1.68 $140.60 million $0.20 9.20 Jaguar Mining $151.47 million 1.63 $34.19 million $0.47 7.23

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New Gold and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.22%. Given New Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Gold is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Risk and Volatility

New Gold has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 18.63% 8.15% 3.03% Jaguar Mining 22.57% 17.60% 13.65%

Summary

New Gold beats Jaguar Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc. is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.