Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 2.79. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,194,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,983 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.