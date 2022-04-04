CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $66.00 on Thursday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

