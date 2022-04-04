Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $38.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.09.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

