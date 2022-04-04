Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.29.

COUP opened at $102.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,373 shares of company stock worth $1,524,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $18,850,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

