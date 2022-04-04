CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CVU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. 22,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,930. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

