CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 30.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 146.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 65,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

