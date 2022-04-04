CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ CPSH opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 30.71%.
About CPS Technologies (Get Rating)
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
