Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $582.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Credit Acceptance have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. An increase in finance charges, driven by the gradual rise in demand for auto loans, is likely to continue supporting Credit Acceptance's profitability. A rise in dealer enrolments and active dealers (despite tough competition) are expected to aid revenue growth in the quarters ahead. However, persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to higher compensation and marketing costs, are likely to keep hurting bottom-line growth. Worsening credit quality, supply chain disruptions in the automobile industry and high levels of debt remain other near-term concerns for the company, which make us apprehensive.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Shares of CACC traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $552.09. 2,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.30. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.24. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $352.10 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

