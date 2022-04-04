Credit Suisse Group Boosts Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Price Target to CHF 110

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 104 to CHF 110 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
SULZF stock remained flat at $$79.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.74. Sulzer has a 1-year low of $69.45 and a 1-year high of $193.35.
About Sulzer (Get Rating)
