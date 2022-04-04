Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 482,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 8,393,698 shares.The stock last traded at $7.40 and had previously closed at $7.37.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,420,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904,437 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,907,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,039,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after buying an additional 1,604,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,017,000 after buying an additional 1,481,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

