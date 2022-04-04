Critical Contrast: XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) vs. Lear (NYSE:LEA)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) and Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get XL Fleet alerts:

15.7% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares XL Fleet and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet 184.55% -13.89% -12.53% Lear 1.94% 9.99% 3.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XL Fleet and Lear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $15.60 million 18.40 $28.79 million $0.18 11.28 Lear $19.26 billion 0.44 $373.90 million $6.17 23.08

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet. XL Fleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XL Fleet and Lear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lear 1 6 6 0 2.38

XL Fleet currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 491.13%. Lear has a consensus price target of $185.71, indicating a potential upside of 30.42%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Lear.

Summary

Lear beats XL Fleet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XL Fleet (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.